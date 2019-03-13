VF Corp (VFC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VF were worth $38,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VF by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,404.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,879.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,424. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

