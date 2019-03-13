Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Stake Lowered by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 935.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Viacom by 3,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

NASDAQ VIAB opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Stake Lowered by Delek Group Ltd.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/viacom-inc-viab-stake-lowered-by-delek-group-ltd.html.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.