Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,887,433 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 15th total of 26,246,520 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,058,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 45.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VKTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 437,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.76. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.
