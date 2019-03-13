Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,887,433 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 15th total of 26,246,520 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,058,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 45.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VKTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 437,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.76. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/viking-therapeutics-inc-vktx-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.