Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT) Given $11.45 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.45 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 146 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $6,750,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $4,950,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $9,000,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIOT opened at $9.81 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

