Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties primarily in North America. It focuses on developing mineral interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is based in Midland, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $49.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $33.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of VNOM opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 126.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 571.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after buying an additional 1,043,868 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after buying an additional 116,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 167,826 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

