Vivint Solar (VSLR) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Bank of America

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSLR. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 36,275 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,758.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 21,700 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $100,254.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,700.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,876 shares of company stock valued at $453,988 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

