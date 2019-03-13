Vonovia SE (VNA) Receives €49.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.26 ($57.28).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.60 ($62.33) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of ETR VNA traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €45.86 ($53.33). 1,464,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. Vonovia has a one year low of €37.38 ($43.47) and a one year high of €44.89 ($52.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

