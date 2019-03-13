Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) EVP Sells $580,341.76 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $580,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $214.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 17.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,512,000 after buying an additional 198,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

