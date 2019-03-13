Wanchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.41 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00010713 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $44.32 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024748 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00036906 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001347 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

