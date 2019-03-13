WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF (WBIR) Declares $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

WBIR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428. WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

