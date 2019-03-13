Weatherford International (WFT) Bond Prices Fall 3%

An issue of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) bonds fell 3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 9.875% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $68.50 and were trading at $72.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial cut Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 165,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,700,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.32. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 34,476,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 11,221,106 shares in the last quarter. Scepter Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,243,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383,492 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,063,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,202,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788,965 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Weatherford International (WFT) Bond Prices Fall 3%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/weatherford-international-wft-bond-prices-fall-3.html.

About Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.