WEC Energy Group (WEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WEC Energy have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter, courtesy of higher usage of residential electricity. Courtesy the improving economic condition, the company continues to witness an increase in customer volume. Its long-term investments in infrastructure projects will help to meet higher demand and improve service reliability. Strategic acquisitions are going to be accretive to WEC Energy’s performance. The company will benefit from the completion of the Modernization plan in 2021. Major chunk of WEC Energy’s electricity production is generated from coal fired units and some coal units could attract emission regulation, making it uneconomical to maintain and operate. The Company’s dependence on financial performance of its subsidiaries to meet its obligation is a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEC. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $3.52 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,232. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,711,478.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $1,035,471.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

