Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uni Select (UNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uni Select (TSE: UNS):

2/22/2019 – Uni Select had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Uni Select had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Uni Select had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Uni Select was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$29.00.

2/21/2019 – Uni Select had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$27.00 to C$15.50.

2/14/2019 – Uni Select had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2019 – Uni Select had its “sector perform spec under wgt” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

TSE UNS opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $534.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. Uni Select Inc has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$25.40.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$554.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uni Select Inc will post 0.980000028133972 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Uni Select’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

