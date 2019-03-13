Werner Enterprises (WERN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $646.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

