WesBanco Inc (WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 1st

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/wesbanco-inc-wsbc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-31-on-april-1st.html.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.