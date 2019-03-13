WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 10,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 66,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in Boeing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $378.83. 6,862,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,436. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Nord/LB set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total transaction of $5,032,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

