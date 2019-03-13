West Bancorporation (WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.80.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. Equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.