Western Digital Corp (WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $3.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.71 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 571,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 57.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 5,919,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,227. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

