Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Lowered by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 144,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.64. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

