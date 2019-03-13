World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Holdings Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,623 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $64,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,891,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,636.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,891,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

