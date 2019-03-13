Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Holdings Trimmed by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,001,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $98,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE:XEL opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

