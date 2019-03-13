Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

