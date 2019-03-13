Yeti (YETI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.79

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1652444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings, Inc designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others.

