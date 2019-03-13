YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

YRCW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

YRCW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 35,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 4.75. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

