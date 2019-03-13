Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Receives $92.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.42.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 2,012,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,176. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,828,150.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $3,065,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,002.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,727 shares of company stock worth $9,913,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

