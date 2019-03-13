Zacks: Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE:ALG traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,415. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Rick Parod purchased 1,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $98,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,696 shares in the company, valued at $264,558.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $64,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Alamo Group by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

