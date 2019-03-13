Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by $1.59. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of SAFM opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.79. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other news, Director Jones Gail Pittman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $29,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,255.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $77,137.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 124,645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.