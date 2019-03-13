Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.78. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Syneos Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $431,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.27 per share, with a total value of $30,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,951,000 after purchasing an additional 425,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,429,000 after acquiring an additional 624,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,429,000 after acquiring an additional 624,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,230,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after buying an additional 379,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,202,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,030,000 after buying an additional 370,552 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. 459,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,935. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

