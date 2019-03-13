Zacks: Analysts Expect Anixter International Inc. (AXE) to Post $1.16 EPS

Analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anixter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.12. Anixter International also posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AXE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Anixter International news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $1,985,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,458,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,135,000 after purchasing an additional 277,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,616 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,318,000 after purchasing an additional 176,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. Anixter International has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International, Inc engages in the distribution of solutions for network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power. It operates through following segments: Network and Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment focuses on the supply of products and customized supply chain solutions to customers in a range of industries including technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail.

