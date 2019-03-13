Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko Inc (FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $158.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. Funko reported sales of $137.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $818.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.10 million to $822.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $912.33 million, with estimates ranging from $851.60 million to $945.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 target price on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Funko to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 9,598 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $192,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 334,412 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $6,634,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,068,792 shares of company stock worth $21,040,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 31,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $950.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.76. Funko has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $31.12.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

