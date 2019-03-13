Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $924.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. 3,895,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,998. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,332.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,195 shares of company stock worth $3,586,412 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

