Zacks: Analysts Expect Store Capital Corp (STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Store Capital reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Store Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,228,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,661,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Store Capital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Store Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Store Capital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR remained flat at $$32.70 on Wednesday. 1,386,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

