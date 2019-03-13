Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $4,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after buying an additional 195,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after buying an additional 195,469 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $2,251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 100,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,757. The company has a market cap of $372.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

