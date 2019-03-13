Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to announce sales of $505.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.38 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $403.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 25,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

