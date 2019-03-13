Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.76). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings per share of ($3.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($8.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($6.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $211.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.33. The company had a trading volume of 363,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,383. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $182.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $51,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $119,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $17,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,358,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,893,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,386,377 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth $2,922,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth $15,685,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

