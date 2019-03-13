Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce sales of $800,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. Mediwound reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $3.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 million to $3.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.41 million, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $18.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mediwound.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDWD. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mediwound by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 173,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Mediwound has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.69.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

