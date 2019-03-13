Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will post sales of $21.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.01 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $19.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $108.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $119.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.68 million, with estimates ranging from $148.14 million to $157.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $85,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,554.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Michael Phillips sold 7,231 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $51,846.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,028.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $283,261. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,456. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

