Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $6.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $26.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $26.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $28.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.01.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

