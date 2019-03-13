Zacks: First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $75.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Savings Financial Group an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Samuel E. Eckart sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel E. Eckart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $486,571. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.29.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

