Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (ING) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,291,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,144,000 after buying an additional 345,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ING Groep by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,604,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 44.6% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,503,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,181 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ING Groep by 33.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,972,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 986,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

