Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $455,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

