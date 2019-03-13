Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sequential Brands Group Inc. is a licensing and brand management company focused on promoting, marketing and licensing a portfolio of consumer brands. The Company’s brands include William Rast(R) and People’s Liberation(R). It licenses its brands with respect to a broad range of products, including apparel, eyewear, footwear and fashion accessories, including handbags, watches and luggage. Sequential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as People’s Liberation, Inc., is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

SQBG stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Sequential Brands Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.85 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 101.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,616,402 shares of company stock worth $1,340,708. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQBG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,316,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

