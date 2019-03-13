Zacks Investment Research Lowers Titan Medical (TMDI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDI. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Titan Medical stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

