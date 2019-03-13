Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energy Fuels (UUUU) to “Hold”

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 89,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,077. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

