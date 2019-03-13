Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Buy

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Old Dominion have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Old Dominion is being aided by growth in its primary segment, Less Than Truckload (LTL). Improvement in operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues) is also a positive. Old Dominion’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are impressive. In February 2019, the company’s board of directors approved a 30.8% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 17 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.7% over the last 60 days. The positive reading highlights the bullishness surrounding the stock. However, increased operating expenses remain a concern. Moreover, capacity crunch due to driver shortage continues to be a major challenge for Old Dominion.”

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

ODFL opened at $146.36 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $915,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,856 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.