Zacks: Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 35.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102. The company has a market cap of $245.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.16. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.31 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

