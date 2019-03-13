Zagg (ZAGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Zagg had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Zagg updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.47-1.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zagg has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the third quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the third quarter valued at about $3,974,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,141 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zagg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

