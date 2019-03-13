Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Holdings Cut by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAYO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $148,390.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $107,608.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $390,039. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

