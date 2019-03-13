Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,845,361.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $2,687,422.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,929 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $15,817,046. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $130.79 and a one year high of $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

