Zilbercoin (ZBC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Zilbercoin has a market capitalization of $208,251.00 and $0.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilbercoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilbercoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006578 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00026901 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014109 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00148756 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000321 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00002433 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021497 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

ZBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,195,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,209 coins. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.de. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Zilbercoin Coin Trading

Zilbercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilbercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilbercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilbercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.